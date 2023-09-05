Detroit weather: Hot and humid weather continues

Near-record heat will continue Today, with highs near 90°. The current record is 93°, set back in 2018. A few t-showers may pop up in the evening, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny. A better chance for showers & storms arrives Wednesday as a storm moves in from the west. There is a risk (1 out of 5) for some storms to be strong to severe. Showers will continue Thursday as cooler air moves in and drops high temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 90°. Slight chance for a t-shower. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temps in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers & t-storms. High temps in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

