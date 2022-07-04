Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Hot Fourth; strong storms possible late tonight

Posted at 5:08 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 05:08:19-04

(WXYZ) — 4th of July: Hot day with a high of 91°, but only slightly humid. Clouds increase late in the day, and there is a slight chance of rain after sunset. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Strong thunderstorms possible after 2am. One or two storms could have damaging wind gusts through 8am. Humid night with a low of 71°.

Tuesday: Chance of storms in the morning. Hot and muggy afternoon with highs near 90°. Another round of storms will be possible at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

