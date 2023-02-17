Detroit Weather: Icy roads this morning with temps in the 20s

Today: Cold and breezy morning. Less windy in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to start and then becoming partly sunny with a high of 28°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 22°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 45°. Gusts may be around 30 mph at times. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 48°. There could be a few sprinkles.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

