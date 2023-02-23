Detroit Weather: Icy start before getting mild and windy

Today: Be careful with icy roads in the morning and some pockets of freezing drizzle and fog. We'll warm above freezing after 10am. The wind will be light in the morning before picking up quickly after 2pm. Temperatures could soar into the 50s near Ohio this afternoon, but stay in the low 40s in Livingston and northern Oakland counties. Cold air will quickly follow tonight.

Tonight: Cold and windy. Partly cloudy with a low of 19°. Wind chills will be near 10° by sunrise. Wind gets lighter overnight: NW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 29°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Chance of light snow in the morning; mostly north of Detroit. Then partly sunny with a high of 39°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

