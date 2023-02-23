Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Icy start before getting mild and windy

Temps climb above freezing after about 10am. Wind stays light, and we may even see some fog into the afternoon. The wind quickly picks up this evening and temperatures rising through the 40s.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 05:27:30-05

Today: Be careful with icy roads in the morning and some pockets of freezing drizzle and fog. We'll warm above freezing after 10am. The wind will be light in the morning before picking up quickly after 2pm. Temperatures could soar into the 50s near Ohio this afternoon, but stay in the low 40s in Livingston and northern Oakland counties. Cold air will quickly follow tonight.

Tonight: Cold and windy. Partly cloudy with a low of 19°. Wind chills will be near 10° by sunrise. Wind gets lighter overnight: NW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 29°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Chance of light snow in the morning; mostly north of Detroit. Then partly sunny with a high of 39°.

