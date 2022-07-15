Detroit Weather: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain late today

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Slight rain chance toward the end of the day. High of 82°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, and possibly some thunder. Low of 65°.

Saturday: Chance of rain in the morning and again at night. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

