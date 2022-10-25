Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Last 70° day for a while; rain arrives tonight

Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 05:37:39-04

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 72°. Rain could begin any time after sunset and will pickup overnight. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, especially after midnight. Low of 57°. Around 0.25" to 0.50" of rain overnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers throughout the day. High of 60° around Noon before the wind picks up and temperatures begin to drop through the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a morning low of 39° and an afternoon high of 56°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

