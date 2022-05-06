Detroit Weather: Light rain today; brighter and warmer this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Light rain in the morning. Showers are still possible in the afternoon, but we should get plenty of breaks in the rain. High of 58°. Wind: ENE 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy with a low of 48°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Some clouds in the morning, but becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. High of 64°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Mother's Day: Mostly sunny with a low of 46° and a high of 63°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes