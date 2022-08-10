Detroit Weather: Long stretch of comfortable weather

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright and comfortable morning with light wind. Mostly sunny with a high of 85°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. A dry cold front passes just before sunrise; bringing in drier and slightly cooler air for Thursday. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Dry and comfortable with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

