Detroit weather: Lots of 70s this week

After a mostly cloudy start today with a few showers, more sunshine is expected for the rest of the week as temperatures rise steadily. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend, which looks dry.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance through midday. Then it will be partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

