Detroit Weather: Lots of sunshine this week

The warmest day of the week is today with high temperatures climbing to the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front passes by on Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and a few clouds to our midweek forecast as the 60s return.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with temps in the upper 50s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 68°. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

