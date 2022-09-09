Detroit Weather: Mid 80s today and tomorrow; A few weekend showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with rising humidity overnight. Low of 65° with light wind.

Saturday: Clouds increase as it gets hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of a shower after 5pm. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

