Detroit Weather: Mid 80s today and tomorrow; A few weekend showers

Posted at 4:40 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 05:34:20-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with rising humidity overnight. Low of 65° with light wind.

Saturday: Clouds increase as it gets hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of a shower after 5pm. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

