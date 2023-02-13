Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Mild and breezy week, highs around 50°

Above-average temperatures hang around through most of the week. Highs today will be around 50° and it's going to be warm for most of the week.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 05:45:24-05

Today: Morning clouds give-way to a sunny afternoon. High of 49°. winds: W 10-20 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 27°. West wind dropping to 5 mph overnight.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a high of 51°. Wind: SSE 10-25 mph. Chance of rain at night.

Wednesday: Warm and windy with a chance of rain in the morning. High of 59°. Wind: SW 15-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

