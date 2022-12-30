Detroit Weather: Mild and rainy day

Today: Mild and rainy day with off-and-on light to moderate rain. Temperatures stay in the low 50s all day, and will drop into the upper 40s this evening after sunset. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues, and could pick up overnight. Low of 39°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

New Year's Eve: Chance of rain; mostly in the morning, but some light rain could persist the rest of the day. High of 42°. It does look dry for late-night New Year's Eve plan.

New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 32° and a high of 43°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

