Detroit Weather: Mild temperatures with clouds and a chance of rain

(WXYZ) — A few clouds hanging around Metro Detroit this morning with temperatures falling into the lower 50s. Skies remain dry until the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Sunshine sweeps in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures are on the up-swing, as well. You'll be able to enjoy high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Monday: A dry start! Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Decreasing cloud cover, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor