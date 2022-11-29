Detroit Weather: Mild today before wind, rain, and cold air move across Michigan

Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 51°. Wind: SSE 10-25 mph. Showers possible after sunset.

Tonight: Rain likely, and possibly a rumble of thunder after midnight. Windy with rising temperatures into the mid 50s after midnight. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Some gusts may be around 40 mph in any thunderstorms that do develop.

Wednesday: Cold and windy. The cold front moves in around 5am, which means temperatures start to drop before sunrise, and rain will likely be done around then. We'll still have the chance of a few snow showers through the day with most of the day in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Wind: WNW 20-40 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 37°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

