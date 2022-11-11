Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Mild Veterans Day before a cold front tonight

Temperatures will be around 60° this afternoon with a slight chance of light rain near the shorelines of southeastern Michigan. A cold front brings in colder air after sunset.
Posted at 5:06 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 05:48:46-05

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain from 10am-5pm. High of 61°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cold and breezy and colder air moves in behind a cold front. Mostly cloudy with a low of 34°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Cold and breezy with a few mixed rain/snow showers. High of 43°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

