Detroit Weather: Milder temps to start the week

Today: Slight chance of rain with highs back in the low 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and temps in the mid 30s. Winds: Light
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers tapering off. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
