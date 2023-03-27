Detroit Weather: Monday morning showers

Today: Rain and snow showers; mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy with some clearing at the end of the day. High of 47°. Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 28°. Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 49°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow showers. High of 51°
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes