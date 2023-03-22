Watch Now
Detroit Weather: More rain arrives tonight

Spotty light rain or drizzle at times today, but our widespread rain doesn't arrive until after 6pm. It will continue tonight with up to 0.5" of rain possible by Noon Thursday.
Posted at 5:03 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 05:48:27-04

Today: Spotty light rain. Otherwise cloudy with a high of 52°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Rain picks up after 6pm.

Tonight: Rain likely; moderate at times. Low of 48°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning. Some sun possible in the afternoon. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.5". High of 52°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 44°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

