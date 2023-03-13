Detroit Weather: More snow today

Today: Snow through the day with 1-2" across metro Detroit. Some spots along I-94 could get close to 3", while areas north of M59 get less than 1". High of 35°. Wind: NNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers. Breezy and cold with wind chills falling to around 10° overnight. Low of 19°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

Tuesday: Cold and breezy, partly sunny, high of 34°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low of 18° and a high of 43°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

