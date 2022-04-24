Detroit Weather: More warmth with storms today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong or severe. Highs near 80° with winds from the SSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Storms will come to an end but a few showers will remain. Cloudy skies with lows near 59. Winds WSW 10-20 mph.

Monday: Spotty showers around with cloudy skies and highs near 60. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

