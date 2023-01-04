Detroit Weather: Morning fog; afternoon showers

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 1 PM for Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Today: Dense fog in the morning will impact travel, so drive carefully. We'll see drizzle with the fog in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 52°. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a low of 34°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High of 37°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

