Detroit Weather: Morning rain and fog; afternoon showers

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE & MONROE COUNTIES.

Today: Morning and fog and rain could reduce visibility to less than ¼ mile, so drive carefully. Afternoon showers. High of 49°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few rain showers. Patchy fog possible with temperatures rising a few degrees to around 50° overnight. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 51°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

