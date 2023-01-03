Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Morning rain and fog; afternoon showers

Posted at 5:00 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 05:05:23-05

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE & MONROE COUNTIES.

Today: Morning and fog and rain could reduce visibility to less than ¼ mile, so drive carefully. Afternoon showers. High of 49°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few rain showers. Patchy fog possible with temperatures rising a few degrees to around 50° overnight. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 51°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

