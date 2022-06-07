Watch
Detroit Weather: Morning rain; becoming sunny in the afternoon

Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 05:46:20-04

(WXYZ) — Flood watch in effect through 8am.

Today: Rain early in the morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 73°. NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool and comfortable with low humidity. Low of 54°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of late afternoon rain, some thunder also possible after sunset.. High of 73°. Wind: Variable in the morning becoming SE 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 75°.

