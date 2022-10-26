Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Morning rain; windy and cold afternoon

Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 05:40:43-04

Today: Showers through most of the day. The back edge will move out to the east around 3-5 pm. Around 0.25"-0.50" of rain. High of 59° in the morning before the wind picks up and temperatures drop through the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A cold night, but dry with lighter wind overnight. Low of 36°. Some areas may be below freezing. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 55°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny with a low of 39° and a high of 58°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018