Detroit Weather: Morning showers; starting to heat up

Posted at 4:52 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 04:52:27-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of showers and a few storms through the morning. Brighter afternoon with a high of 84°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds around with temps in the low 60s. Winds: WNW 5 mph

Thursday: Sunny day with a high of 92°. The humidity stays low so the heat index will be close to the actual temperal

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

