Detroit Weather: Most comfortable day we've had for a while!

(WXYZ) — Today: Cooler and comfortable. Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 60°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Hotter and more humid with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

