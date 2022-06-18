Watch
Detroit Weather: Nice and cool Saturday before we heat up early next week

Posted at 6:10 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 06:10:29-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright and comfortable day with a high of 74°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool with lighter wind and a low of 52° in Detroit. Cooler in the suburbs. Wind: N 5 mph.

Juneteenth / Father's Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 79°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 86°.

Tuesday: Hot day with a high of 96°. The record is 96°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
