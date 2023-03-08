Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Nice days leading up to Friday snow

Posted at 4:00 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 04:00:20-05

Today: Filtered sunshine through some high clouds with a high of 44°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 26°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: More clouds by the afternoon, but still dry with a high of 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Snow begins in the morning and lasts through the day with wind gusts around 30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

