Detroit Weather: Nice start, but rain likely this evening

Posted at 5:03 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 05:30:11-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool morning with some patchy fog. Increasing clouds with a chance of rain after 5pm. Heavier rain and thunder chances will be more likely south of I-94 into Ohio. High of 72°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers through 3am. Low of 54°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated showers possible late in the day. High of 74°.

