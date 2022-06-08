Detroit Weather: Nice start, but rain likely this evening

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool morning with some patchy fog. Increasing clouds with a chance of rain after 5pm. Heavier rain and thunder chances will be more likely south of I-94 into Ohio. High of 72°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers through 3am. Low of 54°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated showers possible late in the day. High of 74°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

