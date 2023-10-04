Detroit weather: One more day of heat

High pressure starts to move east Wednesday as a storm system develops to our west. A few clouds will push in, but we will stay dry Wednesday. High temperatures stay in the low 80s.

A cold front moves in late Thursday breaking the heat and bringing rain across southeast Michigan. Scattered showers continue Friday and into next weekend with highs plummeting into the upper 50s and morning lows into the 40s.

Today: Morning sun followed by increasing afternoon skies. Highs in the low 80s. Detroit will reach 84°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 64°. Spotty fog is possible. Winds: Light

Thursday: Cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

