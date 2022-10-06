Detroit Weather: One more warm day before a cold front tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Clouds increase with a high of 76°. There is a low chance of a shower in the afternoon, but most rain holds off until after sunset as a cold front approaches tonight.

Tonight: Rain likely. Most of it will be gone before 2am. Rain totals less than 0.25". Breezy with a low of 45°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53°. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the Thumb.

Saturday: Morning frost around Detroit. Some spots may drop below freezing outside the city. Mostly sunny with a high of 59°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

