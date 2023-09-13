Detroit weather: Coolest day of the week

Today is the coolest day of the week with temps in the 60s. Warmer temps return by the weekend with a chance of rain.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 66°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with temps in the 50s & 40s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

