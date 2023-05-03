Detroit Weather: Passing showers today with milder temps

Passing showers this morning with a few flakes of snow possible. Temps will climb from the mid 50s today to the low 70s early next week. The sun will return for the weekend too.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Partial sun and warmer with highs around 60°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

