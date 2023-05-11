Detroit Weather: Pick of the week today

Mostly sunny and warm today with a shot at 80°! The rain returns Friday and there may be a rumble of thunder too. The rain chances may be coming down for Mother's Day weekend as temps cool a bit Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and 80°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds build with temps in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partial sun with a 60% chance of showers. Thunder is possible in the afternoon. Highs around 75°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

