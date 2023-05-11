Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Pick of the week today

Temperatures will be warm today with sunny skies as we get into the 80s, the high point of a stretch of warmer weather. Friday brings a storm chance for some of the area and a drop in temperatures into the mid 70s. It stays nice throughout the weekend with a small rain chance both days.
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 05:31:16-04

Mostly sunny and warm today with a shot at 80°! The rain returns Friday and there may be a rumble of thunder too. The rain chances may be coming down for Mother's Day weekend as temps cool a bit Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and 80°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds build with temps in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partial sun with a 60% chance of showers. Thunder is possible in the afternoon. Highs around 75°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

