Detroit Weather: Quiet Tuesday before more rain and snow

Today: Bright and cold start. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 32°. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Breezy with ixed rain and snow showers after 11am through the afternoon. High of 44° Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a low of 23° and a high of 42°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

