Detroit Weather: Rain early, then Isolated afternoon storms

Posted at 5:03 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 05:29:32-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Early morning rain. Then partly sunny with a few passing isolated showers or storms in the afternoon. High of 74°. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 49°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 69°. Winds NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High of 63°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

