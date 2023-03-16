Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Rain moves in late today; cold air returns for the weekend

Rain develops this evening and lasts through Friday morning. Then cold air and gusty winds take hold going into the weekend.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 05:42:55-04

Today: Milder day with highs near 52°, but clouds thicken and rain develops after 5 pm from the west. It will increase at night. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Wet, mild and breezy. Rain will last through the night with temperatures in the mid 40s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

St. Patrick's Day: Morning rain exiting before 11am with rain totals up to 0.50". It gets windy and cold in the afternoon with 30-40 mph gusts. Plan for a cold/blustery evening with wind chills quickly dropping into the low 20s.

Saturday: Cold and blustery with 35 mph gusts and a high of only 29°. Occasional snow showers or flurries.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

