Detroit Weather: Rain moves in later this morning

Rain is likely today and continues at times throughout the weekend. Midday Saturday is the driest time of the weekend and we may get a few bits of sun then too.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Apr 28, 2023
The rain returns today and lingers through the weekend.

Today: Rainy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances early and late. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s again. Scattered showers will be around too.

