Detroit Weather: Rain moves in later this morning

The rain returns today and lingers through the weekend.

Today: Rainy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances early and late. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s again. Scattered showers will be around too.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor