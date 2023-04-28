Detroit Weather: Rain moves in later this morning

The rain returns today and lingers through the weekend.
Today: Rainy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances early and late. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s again. Scattered showers will be around too.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor