Detroit Weather: Rain moves in tonight; cool weather hangs around for just a few more days

(WXYZ) — Today: Increasing clouds. Most of the day is dry, but light rain is possible southwest of Detroit closer to sunset. High of 63°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear early then a few clouds late. Low of 41°. Wind: E 5 mph

Friday: Cool, cloudy and breezy with occasional light rain; More south than north. High of 57°. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Early rain. Decreasing clouds through the afternoon. High of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes