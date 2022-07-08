Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Rain showers possible today before a really nice weekend

Posted at 4:38 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 05:38:19-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain in the morning and showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 81. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain ending, clouds and humidity decrease. Lows near 60. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs near 80. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Another great day with lows near 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018