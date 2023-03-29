Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Rain/snow mix through the middle of the day

A cold front brings a rain/snow mix between 11am-4pm today. Gusts will be over 30 mph as colder air moves in behind the front this afternoon.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 06:09:55-04

Today: Breezy with mixed rain and snow showers after 11am through mid afternoon. High of 45° but temperatures drop into the 30s by 2pm. Wind: SW breeze in the morning becoming NW 15-30 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 23°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph becoming light overnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 45°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Windy with showers. Rain could be heavy with thunder at times. High of 61°. Gusts 40+ mph are possible.

