Detroit Weather: Rain today as temperatures begin to drop

(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered showers with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday night: Decreasing clouds. low of 31°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes