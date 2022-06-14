Detroit Weather: Rising heat and humidity; excessive heat watch Wednesday

(WXYZ) — AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING.

Today: Slight chance of a shower this morning. Then decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 86°. It may stay in the low 80s near the lakes with a southeast breeze, but areas farther inland will be closer to 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and humid night with a low of 70°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Dangerously hot and humid with a high of 97°. The humidity may make it feel like it's as hot as 105°. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and take breaks in A/C when possible if you work outside. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Slight chance of showers and storms as a cold front passes. The humidity drops through the day with a high near 90°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

