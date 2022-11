Election Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 54°. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 40°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 62. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

