Detroit Weather: Seasonably cold today; rain and snow on the way

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 38°. Skies could get bright with some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 32°. Wind: E 10 mph.

Wednesday: A light mix of rain and a few flakes is possible. Otherwise Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 39°. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Wind: E 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Wet and windy morning before getting drier later in the day. We'll see mainly rain but some wet snow flakes may mix in north of Detroit. High of 46°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

