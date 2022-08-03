Detroit Weather: Severe storm threat as heat indices climb to 100°+

(WXYZ) — A HEAT ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM TODAY FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE, AND MONROE COUNTIES.

Wednesday: Heat Advisory | Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 101°. Strong storms are possible any time after 2pm. Biggest threats include damaging winds, flooding streets in torrential rain, and an isolated tornado. It's possible we miss out on afternoon storms, but the severe threat will continue this evening and tonight through 2am; so stay weather aware and have a plan in case of a warning. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms; some strong. Humid with a low of 73°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and some thunder. Severe weather is not expected, but some showers could bring heavy rain. High of 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

