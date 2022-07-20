Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: Hot, humid and breezy with strong to severe storms possible after 2 PM. Greatest threats are wind damage, hail, and heavy rain, but an isolated tornado is also possible. A few showers will also be possible this morning. High of 91°. Heat indices will be in the middle to upper 90s. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 71°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Still hot, but less humid with a high of 89°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 91°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
