Detroit weather: Severe storms possible today

Higher storm chances arrive this afternoon and evening. Some of those could be severe with damaging wind and very heavy rain. Shower chances will continue Thursday as cooler air moves in and drops high temperatures in the 70s.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 05:48:31-04

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers & storms increasing. Some storms late in the day and through the evening could be severe with damaging wind and very heavy rain. High temps in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Any rain/storms are done around 1 am. Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s, Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

