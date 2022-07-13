Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Showers and a few storms today before a stretch of dry weather

Posted at 4:57 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 05:39:47-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers. Then a chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. High of 79°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cooler as clouds move out and the humidity drops. Low of 57°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and a high of 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a low of 59° and a high of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018